Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $6,307,506.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $4,258,100.80.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $57.68 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,955,000 after buying an additional 180,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Revolve Group by 562.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

