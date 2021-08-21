Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 16th

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

RMBI opened at $15.79 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $196.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

