Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Robert Half International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 34,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Robert Half International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,020,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,196,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

