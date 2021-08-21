Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $45.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 1,204,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.23. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.