Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $45.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.
RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 1,204,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.23. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
