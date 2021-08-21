Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT Raised to GBX 130 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 267.33 ($3.49).

LON RR opened at GBX 110.16 ($1.44) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.51.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 11,532 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

