Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

