Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.35. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,938. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.47.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

