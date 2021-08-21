Roth Capital Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $5.50

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $198.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.56. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,533 shares of company stock valued at $360,832 in the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

