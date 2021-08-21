Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.30) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

