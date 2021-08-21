Royal Bank of Canada Boosts High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.37. The firm has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$7.87 and a one year high of C$14.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,552.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,552.08. Insiders bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $659,233 in the last 90 days.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

