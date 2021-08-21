Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MannKind were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $8,488,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 53.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 688,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MannKind by 109.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 545,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MNKD opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

