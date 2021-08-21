Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.