Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COUP. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.09.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,992. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

