Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in eHealth were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at $145,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of -0.09.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

