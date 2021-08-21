Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

