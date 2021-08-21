Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

