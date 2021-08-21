Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.75.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at C$131.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,363.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.