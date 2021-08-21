Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $288.06

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.06 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.76), with a volume of 254,850 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.06. The firm has a market cap of £605.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

