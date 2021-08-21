RWC Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBSW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 3,611,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.