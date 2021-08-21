RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Lithium Americas worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of LAC stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

