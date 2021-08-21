Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. William Blair started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. 703,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,498. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

