Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $9,407.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.93 or 0.06619217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $680.36 or 0.01388692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.59 or 0.00372679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00139082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00593325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00344044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00325268 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,017,408 coins and its circulating supply is 31,900,096 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

