S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $30,502.48 and $2.09 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.31 or 0.00832439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002092 BTC.

About S.Finance

SFG is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.