Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 413,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,563,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 53,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.13. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

