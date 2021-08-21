saffron.finance (SFI) Reaches Market Cap of $83.78 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $912.59 or 0.01865659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a market cap of $83.78 million and approximately $897,700.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,914 coins and its circulating supply is 91,806 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

saffron.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

