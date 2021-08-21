salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

