salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.13. 5,510,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

