salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.91.

salesforce.com stock opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total value of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

