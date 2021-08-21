San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 315 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387,699 shares of company stock valued at $140,578,701. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.