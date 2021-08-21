San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 620 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.09.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

