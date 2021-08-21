San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the first quarter worth $731,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 2,199.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLL stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $39.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.80.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

