San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $441,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $313.85 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $314.37. The company has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.