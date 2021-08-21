Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

