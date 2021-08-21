Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $859.55

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 859.55 ($11.23) and traded as high as GBX 935 ($12.22). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 934 ($12.20), with a volume of 141,512 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Shore Capital lifted their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanne Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 861.53.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.