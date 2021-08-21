SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.16. The stock had a trading volume of 489,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,303. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

