Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Cut by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

