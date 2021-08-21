Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.