SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.67. SEA has a 12-month low of $135.28 and a 12-month high of $328.35. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

