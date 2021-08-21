Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seaboard by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seaboard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $75.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,002.02. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,265.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Seaboard has a one year low of $2,624.50 and a one year high of $4,390.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.