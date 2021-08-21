Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

