Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $1.90 on Friday. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

