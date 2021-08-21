SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.22

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 9821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.