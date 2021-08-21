Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Shares Up 0%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF) shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-oriented savings and loan institution, which primarily accepts deposits from customers within its market area and invests those funds in residential mortgage loans. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate mortgage loans, as well as commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

