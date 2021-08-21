Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.18

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $84.79 million and $13.20 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00050826 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00027804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009964 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.