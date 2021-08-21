Serum Price Tops $7.89 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Serum has a market capitalization of $394.38 million and approximately $374.73 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $7.89 or 0.00015930 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 55.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00829643 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

