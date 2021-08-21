SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading 1.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 11,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,143,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Get SFL alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.