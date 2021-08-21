Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Up 4.5%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.41. 61,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 132,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

