Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Increases By 15.0%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

