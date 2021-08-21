Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Grows By 19.6%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 975,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.
In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BRO opened at $57.76 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.69.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.
Brown & Brown Company Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.