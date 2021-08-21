Short Interest in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Grows By 19.6%

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 975,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO opened at $57.76 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

