Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Decreases By 14.9%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 315,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 980.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 533.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97. Caesarstone has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

